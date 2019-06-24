Birmingham man dies in the Bronx New York after being punched

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Birmingham died after being punched Saturday night in the head while in the New York.
Authorities responded to a fight in progress on East 169 St and Prospect Ave in the Bronx. They found 40-year-old Scott Troy laying unresponsive in the street with no visible signs of trauma.
Troy was transported to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are on the lookout for a male hispanic suspect, about 5′7″ who fled the scene in a red vehicle.
