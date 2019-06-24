Archery hits the target with God at CenterShot Ministries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Archery is all about hitting the target, the same could be said about an individual’s walk with God. The two can be one in a non-denominational ministry that his gaining momentum, not just in the state of Alabama, but all over the world, it is called CenterShot Ministries.
“Our mission is to help churches use archery to reach into their community,” said Aaron Scheer, President of CenterShot Ministries. “The correlation between the 11 step process we teach to shoot a bow and a person’s walk in faith is quite the analogy. Plus archery is fun and anybody and everyone can do it.”
CenterShot Ministries is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and more information is available at CenterShot Ministries’ website.
