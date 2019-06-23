Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s weather is warm and humid with a hot, steamy afternoon to come with decreasing chances for rain and thunderstorms as a ridge of high pressure situated to the south begins to meander north influencing developing storms to be steered away from our immediate area. Still there could be a few showers or storms with the best rain chances in Northeast Alabama where the available moisture content of the air is greater.
The area of high pressure will slide east tomorrow allowing for a more pronounced southerly wind flow and increasing rain chances with the greatest rain chances Monday beginning in Northwest Alabama as a front slowly works its way south and east. The ridge of high pressure will, however, rebuild strength over the region by Tuesday but with plenty of available moisture scattered rain and thunderstorms will through Wednesday.
By Thursday the ridge will break down allowing even more moisture to overspread The Southeast again bringing those increasing rain chances Friday with somewhat lower rain chances for the beginning of next weekend. Still, with afternoon heating any storm which does develop in the week ahead can be strong. Temperatures each afternoon will continue near seasonal averages with slightly higher-than-normal rain chances helping alleviate the drier-than-normal to Moderate Drought Category across a large part of Central Alabama.
Enjoy the remainder of your weekend but get set-to-sweat. It’s going to be a hot afternoon!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.