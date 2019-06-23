Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s weather is warm and humid with a hot, steamy afternoon to come with decreasing chances for rain and thunderstorms as a ridge of high pressure situated to the south begins to meander north influencing developing storms to be steered away from our immediate area. Still there could be a few showers or storms with the best rain chances in Northeast Alabama where the available moisture content of the air is greater.