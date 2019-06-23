Auburn University Board of Trustees committee recommends interim president

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Jay Gogue, former Auburn University president, has been recommended for the interim university president position days after the announcement that Steven Leath is stepping down.
According to tweets posted by Auburn University, the executive committee of the Auburn University Board of Trustees convened over a phone call Sunday and voted to accept the resignation of Leath, who’s departure was announced Friday. The committee also voted to recommend Gogue as interim president. Members of the full board will consider the recommendations during a specially-called meeting on July 8.
According to the university, Leath and members of the Board of Trustees’ presidential assessment working group, “mutually decided to part ways after extensive discussions about the university’s leadership.” Leath has served as Auburn University’s president since 2017.
Gogue served as Auburn’s 18th president for 10 years, from 2007 to 2017.
