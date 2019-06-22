11-year-olds share peaceful message at Birmingham’s “Peace in the Park” event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -They say if you want to know the truth, just ask kids. So that's what we did Friday at the city of Birmingham’s “Peace in the Park” event.
11-year-old Mickiese Dandridge says he wants to be a professional basketball player when it grows up. He showed us some of his moves on the court at Memorial Park. Mickiese joined his friends at the city's Peace in the Park event.
"Play with other people and meet new friends,” Dandridge said.
"We just came out to have fun with people and enjoy the good times,” Rashard Rogers, who is also 11-year-old said.
That’s what city leaders want to see. They’re holding these peace events throughout the summer in order to foster better relationships with the community. Mickiese and his friends tell us they are tired of all the violence in the community.
"They violence is not good. It just needs to stop. It just needs to stop and they need to enjoy the life that they have,” Rogers said.
"I keep on thinking why you keep shooting your own kind..yall the one’s dying and the older ones keep living,” Dandridge said.
A big dose of reality from an 11-year-old. Mickiese says he does get angry from time to time, like we all do, but he would rather focus on his goals and not let anything get in the way. Instead of picking up guns, Mickiese gives the community this advice:
“They should be peaceful. Read the Bible sometimes. Sit down and have a good time with your family and have fun,” Dandridge said.
Peace in the Park runs throughout the summer. If you missed this one, the next one is June 28th at Legion Field.
