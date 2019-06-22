Uber imposter sparks ridesharing safety concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police arrested Tommy Beard Friday morning. He was charged with first and second degree kidnapping after police found an unconscious University of Alabama student in his backseat; along with pictures of other unconscious women on his phone. This sparks new concerns over safety when it comes to ridesharing.
We talked with Julia Land who says there is no doubt, Uber has many advantages.
“One time I was talking to a police officer and asking them if they had noticed if their number of DUI’s had gone down? And he said yes, drastically.”
But there are many who take advantage. Like Tommy Beard, who admitted he’s not a driver for Uber, but bought a sticker online. Land drove for Uber, and is upset at the imposter, but also with the college student’s mind-set.
“Girls should never let their girlfriends go home by themselves when they’re drunk. If they don’t know where they are, you should never, ever put them in a car with someone who they don’t know. College-aged kids, they think they’re invincible.”
The Uber platform makes it easy to practice safety. The app will provide riders with the anticipated vehicle’s tag number, model, color, the name of the driver and a picture.
And in a position where it’s easy to take advantage of people’s trust, Land says you just have be smart.
“They think it’s safe because they have an app that says it is. But it’s up to them to take some responsibility for their safety," says Land.
