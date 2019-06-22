Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds this afternoon and evening, generally along and east of the Interstate 65 corridor. There is a higher “Slight Risk” Category for counties in extreme Northeast Alabama. In addition to the storms Heat Index Values will approach 105 which is the threshold for a Heat Advisory to be issued. While the threat for Severe Storms across our area will be generally east of other isolated thunderstorms may form with the advent of afternoon heating. We will be hot and humid area wide today with most areas seeing Heat Index Values in the 100-105 range but some isolated areas may hit 105 prompting a Heat Advisory especially for areas to the south and west. Our stagnant weather pattern with the Tropical Air anchored in place will begin to change by tomorrow as the strong ridge of high pressure begins to shift east. This will effectively limit rain chances in West Alabama and leave only isolated-to-scattered thunderstorms in the east. Monday-Tuesday rain chances rise again, increasing from Northwest Alabama to areas south and east in response to another disturbance rotating through the region. With ample moisture in place scattered-to-numerous showers and thunderstorms will form as a front moves through the area. The front will weaken as it moves south but with its passage rain chances will be lower, although still possible Wednesday and Thursday.