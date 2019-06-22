One dead after vehicle collision in Walker Co.

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One person died in an accident involving two vehicles in Walker County on Friday.
According to Corporal Richard Itter with the Alabama Department of Public Safety, the collision happened on AL 13 near the 252 mile marker. The location is 13 miles north of Eldridge.
A Ford F-150 and a tractor-trailer crashed into each other around 4:20 p.m. Authorities have not released details on how the accident occurred.
The driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the man as 28-year-old Jonathan Gunter of Double Springs.
