How to talk to your teens about underage drinking

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As we head into the first weekend of summer, Compact 2020 is encouraging parents to have a conversation with your teenagers about underage drinking.
The prevention organization found that high school students reported that they were first exposed to alcohol with friends and they felt pressure to try it.
It is suggested that you have an open conversation about it. Ask what your teen thinks about drinking and give them facts.
Here are more suggestions from Compact 2020:
Make sure they are not believing the myths they might hear at school. Teens often think that drinking makes them popular, happy, or cool. Explain that alcohol can make you feel “buzzed,” but it’s a depressant that can also cause sadness and anger.
Plan ways to handle peer pressure. Brainstorm with your teen about how to respond to offers of alcohol. It might be as simple as saying, “No thanks” or “I can’t tonight”
Support your teen. Help your teen build the self-esteem he or she needs to stand up to peer pressure — and live up to your expectations.
Know your teen's activities. Pay attention to your teen's plans and whereabouts.
Encourage participation in supervised after-school and weekend activities.
Establish rules and consequences. Rules might include leaving parties where alcohol is served and not riding in a car with a driver who's been drinking. Agree on the consequences of breaking the rules ahead of time and enforce them consistently. Also, make sure your teen knows the drinking laws.
Set an example. If you drink, do so only in moderation and explain to your teen why it's OK for adults to drink responsibly. Describe the rules you follow, such as not drinking and driving. Don't serve alcohol to anyone who's underage.
Encourage healthy friendships. If your teen’s friends drink, your teen is more likely to drink, too. Get to know your teen’s friends and their parents.
