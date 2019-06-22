Blount Co. Sheriff sees success with inmate video chatting technology

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Video chatting with inmates is a new technology at the Blount County Jail.
Sheriff Mark Moon said in its first few months in the jail, it’s already cracking down on contraband and saving tax payers money.
“Crystal meth, tobacco, marijuana, small sharp objects,” listed Sheriff Moon.
All that contraband was being shoved into small cracks in the visitation cells at the Blount County Jail from visitors to inmates.
That was before they installed these new kiosks.
“Roughly, I’d say it’s cut down on our contraband by 20 percent,” Moon said.
The Sheriff credits the kiosks where family, friends, and even minors can come to video chat with inmates.
They can chat seven days a week for 20 minutes at a time.
Before, the jail only had one visitation day, which was a Sunday. And that meant lots and lots of overtime for jailers.
“It’s huge because those are tax dollars,” said Sheriff Moon. “Whenever we pay someone overtime, even just regular salary, those are tax dollars. So if we can cut back on that overtime, then we’re obviously saving tax payer dollars.”
Sheriff Moon estimates, for the lowest paid officer, they’re saving about $15,000 or more a year in overtime.
But that’s not the only benefit.
“The biggest thing that I’m seeing is the morale of some of the guys back there because they’re able to see their families more,” Moon said.
And it’s not just available at the jail. You can video chat with an inmate on your mobile device by downloading the free Jailfunds app by VendEngine.
And to prevent lewd behavior, Sheriff Moon said it uses face recognition technology, so if your face goes off the screen, the screen turns black.
Sheriff Moon said it’s still early and they’re working to iron out some kinks, but are hopeful based on its early success.
You can find out how to use the app by reading our previous story when the technology was first installed.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.