Birmingham housing authority holds town hall on public safety after teen shooting incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is addressing responsible gun ownership after a recent accidental shooting that left two teenage boys injured.
The shooting happened Tuesday in the Harris Homes housing community. Police say the teens were accidentally shot by a 12-year-old girl.
Friday, the community came together for a town hall meeting with housing authority staff members, the mayor, and chief of police.
In addition to encouraging people to make sure their guns are properly stored, mental health counselors were also present to make sure residents are OK following Tuesday’s incident.
