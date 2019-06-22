B’ham Police chief and mayor hold press conference about crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, along with Birmingham chief of Police Patrick Smith held a press conference Friday, the first day of summer, to talk about public safety in Birmingham.
The mayor and the police chief stood in front of tables covered in stacks of confiscated rifles and handguns littering the floor to address the public about the progress made to keep the city safe.
Since January of 2019 police have taken 1,129 handguns and other weapons off the streets.
The police chief said that this is all a part of an aggressive effort to reduce crime in the city.
Both the mayor and the police chief urged citizens who legally own firearms to keep them secured, citing car break ins where crooks try and steal guns and even an incident in June where two teens were shot after a young girl was playing with a gun.
“Focusing on prevention, enforcement and reduction, won’t do it alone.” Mayor Woodfin said about making the community safer. “we need people to step from behind their computers, we need people to get off social media and get involved with their communities.”
In addition to gun safety the Birmingham Police Department continues to recruit new officers at a fast pace.
“I want to place officers on the streets of Birmingham who care.” Chief Smith said. “Make sure that each of them stands committed to their job and the goals of crime reduction within the city.”
There will be 31 officers graduating from the police academy in July and another 40 are expected to be in the next graduating class, the highest number of graduating Birmingham officers in over a decade.
