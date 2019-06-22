Bessemer City H.S. hosts Nick Bell Mentoring event

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City High School hosted the annual Nick Bell Mentoring Camp on Saturday.
The camp gave kids the opportunity to learn valuable lessons in sports while also learning about character development.
Nick bell, a former jess Lanier and Mississippi State football player, died in 2010 from a rare form of cancer. Bell’s mother, Linda Bell, created the camp to teach kids about sports and important lessons on self worth.
She believes working on a student’s inner self is just as important as other classroom lessons.
“Kids are taught who they are, they are leaders and they have self respect, that they are confident,” said Bell. “We as adults need to be models for them, and encourage them.”
The Nick Bell Camp also featured a performance of the original stage production entitled CHOICES performed by the Center Point High School Theatre Arts Department.
