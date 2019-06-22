Alabama lowers age for commercial driver’s license

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law, allowing 18-year-olds to apply for a commercial driver’s license.
Alabama was one of two states where you had to wait until you were 21 to drive a semi. Now, companies won’t be losing those potential drivers to other states, that hire at a younger age.
Agencies like Buffalo Rock Pepsi say they’ve had a lot of interest from those just graduating high school. And it will help, since officials say we’re short thousands of drivers.
“The reality is, is that all across the state, we are short drivers. And so we are actively looking. We definitely offer competitive rates and we’ve got a great work/life balance because here, our drivers leave and come back the same day. But we are eager to recruit new people into our business,” says Buffalo Rock Pepsi President and COO Matthew Dent.
There are some restrictions for younger drivers, however. They are limited to a Class A CDL with no hazmat or passenger endorsements, they can’t drive an oversize or specialty loads, and they can only transport within the state.
The new law goes into effect February 2020.
