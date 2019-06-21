Vigil to be held Friday night for teen killed in Tuscaloosa

TUSACALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A vigil will be held Friday night for 18-year-old Elexis McCool, who was accidentally shot and left in a car a few weeks ago.
Community activist Harry Turner, known as the “traveling shoes preacher” in Birmingham, said he’s helping conduct a balloon release vigil ceremony for the family and friends of McCool.
Police said McCool was accidentally shot and left in an abandoned car after the suspects thought she was already dead.
McCool’s death was the inspiration behind an anti-violence group called “save our city block by block,” created by Tuscaloosa resident Christine Clark. Two teenage boys were charged in McCool’s death.
Authorities said the suspects were riding around with McCool when the backseat passenger started firing a handgun out of the window.
When he brought the gun back in, it discharged and struck McCool while she was driving.
The vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the 3700 block of 25th Street, where McCool’s body was found.
