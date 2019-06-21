TV movie to tell story of woman who stole baby, raised as her own

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The story of a woman stealing a baby from a Florida hospital and then raising her as her own for 18 years in Walterboro will be the subject of a new movie on the small screen.
The Lifetime cable network is making a movie about the case of Kamiyah Mobley. It will also air a documentary about the case.
WJXT-TV reported the production is part of a deal Lifetime signed with ABC News journalist Robin Roberts.
Gloria Williams took Mobley from a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital on July 10, 1998 and took her to Walterboro where she raised the infant as her own for the next 18 years. Mobley was raised under the name Alexis Manigo.
Williams entered a guilty plea on Feb. 12 to charges of kidnapping and interference with custody. She was sentenced in June to 18 years in prison.
According to a plea deal, Williams could have been sentenced to between zero and 22 years on the kidnapping charge and between zero and five years on her interference with custody charge. Another part of the plea deal stipulated no other charges against Gloria Williams can come for this crime here in Florida, in South Carolina, or at the federal level.
Williams was arrested at her home in Walterboro on Jan. 13, 2017, after DNA testing confirmed a teen she had passed off as her daughter was actually missing girl Kamiyah Mobley.
Investigators said Williams befriended Mobley’s 16-year-old mother at the hospital, pretending to be a nurse. At the same time, investigators said she posed as a member of Mobley’s family to medical personnel.
A tip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators in Jacksonville some 200 miles away to Colleton County, where they found an 18-year-old woman with the same birthday as the missing girl but living under a different name.
Williams’ story began to fall apart when authorities realized fraudulent documents were being used to establish Manigo’s identity.
Actress Niecy Nash is expected to portray Williams in the TV movie, which is expected to debut in 2020.
