Tuscaloosa python causing concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 15-foot python reportedly on the loose in Tuscaloosa, has many people asking...how could this happen?
Why would someone have it in their home and how could something like that be allowed?
Right now there’s not a city ordinance against having a python as a pet, according to City Councilman Kip Tyner. He represents the Windsor Drive Neighborhood, the community that’s been at the center of the snake search.
Tuscaloosa police, animal control and Tuscaloosa County’s extension agent have all spent time this week looking for the large snake.
Tyner said there were three credible sightings of the snake Tuesday.
It's been a stressful time for people concerned about the safety of children and small pets being outside until it's caught.
"I think it ought to be banned to have a snake that big in the house. It should be a zoo somewhere,” Wayne Lowery expressed to WBRC..
Tyner said he'd like to see a city ordinance in place that bans the possession of dangerous and venomous snakes from being kept in residential neighborhoods.
The search for the python is expected to continue over the weekend.
