Tuscaloosa authorities file charges against fake Uber driver

Tuscaloosa authorities file charges against fake Uber driver
Tommy Wayne Beard (Source: Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | June 21, 2019 at 1:12 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 1:24 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Charges have been filed against a 62-year-old man who pretended to be a driver for Uber.

A grand jury indicted Tommy Wayne Beard on first and second degree kidnapping charges and impersonating a TNC (transportation network company) driver.

Beard was arrested last spring when deputies found him parked in Northport with a University of Alabama student inside his vehicle .

The 22-year-old passenger told deputies she remembered leaving a bar, but did not remember getting into his car.

The indictments resulted from evidence discovered in the initial investigation that led to identifying two additional victims.

Beard’s bond is set at $30,000 for all three charges.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.