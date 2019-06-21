Tuscaloosa authorities file charges against fake Uber driver

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Charges have been filed against a 62-year-old man who pretended to be a driver for Uber.
A grand jury indicted Tommy Wayne Beard on first and second degree kidnapping charges and impersonating a TNC (transportation network company) driver.
Beard was arrested last spring when deputies found him parked in Northport with a University of Alabama student inside his vehicle .
The 22-year-old passenger told deputies she remembered leaving a bar, but did not remember getting into his car.
The indictments resulted from evidence discovered in the initial investigation that led to identifying two additional victims.
Beard’s bond is set at $30,000 for all three charges.
