Roy Moore announces he’s running again for US Senate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Roy Moore is back. The former Chief Justice of Alabama announced Thursday he will run again for the U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
“Why does my mere mention of my name cause people just to get up in arms in Washington, D.C.? Is it because I’m a staunch conservative? Is it because I believe in strong rights for people?” Moore asked.
At his press conference today, Moore once again denied the sexual misconduct allegations made by multiple women during his last senate run.
"I’ve taken a polygraph test, done everything I could do. These are false claims, false information,” Moore said.
"This senate race in 2020 will be watched not only in Alabama, but nationally because Doug Jones is one of the most venerable senators in the country,” Paul DeMarco, former State Representative said.
Republican Political Analyst and former State Representative Paul DeMarco says Moore is likely to face similar questions about the sexual misconduct allegations from voters.
"They may have some of the same questions they had last time, but conservatives want to put the most viable conservative candidate to face Doug Jones who can beat Doug Jones,” DeMarco said.
When asked about what he would do differently this time, Moore says he would like to make more personal contact with people - going to their homes and getting to know voters a little better.
“I don’t think Republican voters want to take a chance of putting anybody to challenge Doug Jones that can’t beat Doug Jones. That’s the message whether it’s Roy Moore or any of the candidates. That’s the question they will face. What makes them the best challenger to Doug Jones?” DeMarco asked.
A few other candidates are already in the race. Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradly Byrne and State Representative Arnold Mooney, who represents Shelby County. Secretary of State John Merrill is expected to announce his candidacy next week.
Shortly after Moore’s announcement, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell told reporters, “we’ll be opposing Roy Moore vigorously.” This comes after President Trump said last month that he doesn’t want Moore to run again, saying Moore cannot win and the consequences will be devastating.
