PUSH Ministry helping some residents of Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The PUSH Ministry is growing in popularity thanks to word of mouth, recent rain, and the need for this kind of help in Tuscaloosa.
A group of around six kids are out doing yard work for free twice a week for the PUSH Ministry.
PUSH stands for Practicing, Uplifting, Service, and Help. They cut grass, line yards, and weedeat around homes.
It’s part of a community service ministry that’s growing through Plum Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Corey Savage called it a necessary service for the elderly and disabled, but it also mentors young men by giving a mindset of hard work and helping others.
“On these rides to and from these yards, getting to speak with the elderly community, hear their stories. And we are hopeful that this experience this summer will be impactful moving forward for them for the rest of their lives,” Savage said.
The PUSH Ministry offers free yard work for people living on a fixed income who are elderly and/or disabled in Tuscaloosa.
You can call to see if you’re eligible for help from PUSH by calling (205) 242-4909 or Plum Grove Baptist Church at (205) 752-2762.
