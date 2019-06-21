Mind Changers, PARA hosting free pool party in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On days like Friday when the temperature feels around 100 degrees or higher, you want to cool off.
That’s one reason why the group behind this weekend's Beat the Heat Pool Party in Tuscaloosa expect a lot of people could show up.
Mind Changers will host a free pool party at the pool at Freeman Park in Tuscaloosa Saturday. This is part of a partnership between Mind Changers and PARA.
Mind Changers is a youth mentoring group that uses events like this upcoming pool party to work with kids to make better decisions.
They focus on kids from the age of third grade to early college.
The party is open to kids around the community, not just those current members.
"On the weekends, we try to get them to keep them focused on still making the right decisions through small events like this,” Mind Changers founder Rodney Pelt explained.
The Pool Party is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Freeman Park. Lifeguards will be on duty for kids who get in the pool.
