Four people jump into Noccalula Falls, climb out uninjured

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden parks workers say four people jumped off a cliff into Noccalula Falls this week.
None of the four were injured, but apparently they were reprimanded by police.
It’s illegal to jump the 90 feet from the cliff into the gorge under the falls.
Parks and Recreation Director Jen Weathington says since the water levels are down at the falls right now, it’s an especially dangerous time to do something like that.
“They were warned not to, and were explained the rule, and they took it upon themselves to continue, but with the water level being as low as it is, it is a very dangerous case for somebody to do that, at any point in time,” Weathington said.
Weathington says it doesn’t happen much, but someone else did it earlier this year. Kayakers have also been known to make the plunge.
She says most of the time the jumpers are from out of town, even from out of state. This set were from places ranging from Pennsylvania to Tennessee and ranged in age from 18 to 25.
Noccalula Falls Park is named for a Cherokee maiden who, legend has it, lept to her own death in the falls to avoid an arranged marriage.
A current on-location play, “The Noccalula Experience,” has an ending that implies she may not have drowned or died from the fall.
