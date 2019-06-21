Chef Ron: Black and Blue Burger

Ingredients:
1 pound ground chuck
4 sweet Hawaiian burger buns, sliced in half
4 leaves green leaf lettuce
1 tomato, sliced
4 slices yellow onion, fried
4 ounces crumbled blue cheese
4 tablespoons thousand island dressing or donkey sauce
Salt and blackening spice to taste
Instructions:
1. Preheat pan on medium heat.
2. Divide the ground beef into four portions; roll each into a loose ball, then flatten into a 4-inch patty.
3. Season the patties on both sides with the blackening spice. After about 3 minutes, flip, and cook to develop a crust on the reverse side, 2 minutes. Top each burger with 1 ounce of the remaining blue cheese. Grill to an internal temperature of 160°.
4. Cover with a piece of foil and cook another 30 seconds to melt the cheese. Remove the burgers to a serving tray to rest.
5. Lightly brush the cut sides of the buns with garlic butter, and toast in the pan until crisp and golden, 5 to 10 seconds.
6. Assemble the burger by: smearing the buns with some thousand island dressing or donkey sauce. Layer the bottom buns with the fried onions and a burger. Top with tomatoes and lettuce. Cover with the bun tops.
7. Serve with your favorite side.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.