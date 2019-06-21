Chef Ron: Black and Blue Burger

June 21, 2019 at 9:50 AM CDT - Updated June 21 at 9:50 AM

Ingredients:

1 pound ground chuck

4 sweet Hawaiian burger buns, sliced in half

4 leaves green leaf lettuce

1 tomato, sliced

4 slices yellow onion, fried

4 ounces crumbled blue cheese

4 tablespoons thousand island dressing or donkey sauce

Salt and blackening spice to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat pan on medium heat.

2. Divide the ground beef into four portions; roll each into a loose ball, then flatten into a 4-inch patty.

3. Season the patties on both sides with the blackening spice. After about 3 minutes, flip, and cook to develop a crust on the reverse side, 2 minutes. Top each burger with 1 ounce of the remaining blue cheese. Grill to an internal temperature of 160°.

4. Cover with a piece of foil and cook another 30 seconds to melt the cheese. Remove the burgers to a serving tray to rest.

5. Lightly brush the cut sides of the buns with garlic butter, and toast in the pan until crisp and golden, 5 to 10 seconds.

6. Assemble the burger by: smearing the buns with some thousand island dressing or donkey sauce. Layer the bottom buns with the fried onions and a burger. Top with tomatoes and lettuce. Cover with the bun tops.

7. Serve with your favorite side.

