Calhoun County man dies after “electricity jumping”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a Calhoun County man was found underneath a utility pole, after what the sheriff calls "electricity jumping."
56-year-old Randall Stephens had been released on bail from the Calhoun County Jail, on a drug possession and weapon indictment.
Friday morning a man who lived near Stephens, on Cedar Springs Road just outside Weaver, found what turned out to be Stephens' skull, in his driveway. He told deputies his dogs apparently dragged it there.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said the rest of Stephens’ badly decomposed body was found at the base of a utility pole, which had a ladder leaning against it, climbing spikes, and jumper cable handles. The utility pole was located where Stephens lived.
Wade says Stephens apparently died trying to steal electricity.
“It appears Mr. Stephens was trying to jump power or steal power for his home, and apparently hit the wrong line or the wrong connection, and it killed him,” Wade told WBRC.
Wade says deputies caught him in the act of doing the same thing last year.
He says electricity is especially dangerous for a person who doesn’t respect it, and doesn’t know what they’re doing.
