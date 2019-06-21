After drugs, prison and being homeless, one man has a dream to help stop the violence in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Donald Shepherd has seen and done a lot of bad in his life, however his story is the one of dreams. Shepherd spent more than 15 years in prison, but during his incarceration he had a vision that is driving him to the this day; stop the violence and stop our youth from going to prison.
“I know what life behind bars is like and it is not a pretty picture,” said Shepherd. “I don’t want anyone to experience what I have gone through and that is why I go to schools, churches and visit programs and clubs to show kids that decisions and consequences can be life altering.”
Shepherd was a drug addict, in prison for more than 15 years and has been homeless, but he is not hopeless. During his incarceration Shepherd had a vision to start of the S.T.R.A.P. Foundation, Stop Throwing Rocks At the Penitentiary. For seven years he’s been talking up his message and his story is one everybody should hear.
