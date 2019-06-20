40 years and counting for the Ronald McDonald House of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Balandran family of Kansas City, Mo. is no stranger to Birmingham, Ala. In fact, the family has visited the Magic City five times over the last seven years. Their place of destination is the Ronald McDonald House of Birmingham, while 10-year-old daughter Natalia undergoes intense physical therapy at Children’s of Alabama Hospital.
“Without the Ronald McDonald House, we would not be coming here,” said Tanya Balandran. “This place is like our second home. We don’t have to worry about a hotel or food, we can just focus on taking care of our daughter and her needs.”
June of 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the RMH of Birmingham with a month long of celebration. And in anticipation of reaching the fundraising goal of $40,000, the Birmingham Barons along with fans and supporters are invited to Ronald McDonald House Night at Regions Field on Saturday, June 29. The Barons will auction off a very special baseball jersey, which the team will wear in the game, to benefit RMHCA.
The RMH of Birmingham is located at 1700 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233 or you can call 205-638-7255 for more information.
