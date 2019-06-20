Tuscaloosa city councilwoman discusses violence at apartments

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry wouldn’t call it a rant. But she admits it’s a call to various groups in the city that an all hands-on deck approach may be necessary to have the kind of impact that’s needed.
McKinstry used a Facebook post to talk about several shootings that happened in Tuscaloosa in the past month. One of them injured two people at Campus Evolution Villages. Two men were also wounded while sitting in a car last month at Creekwood Village Apartments.
McKinstry said the apartments, along with the police, parents and the city government, have a responsibility to try to stop the violence by keeping the property clean and upgrading security. “They increased the lighting, they increased the security cameras and they hired off duty officers. They invested in their community,” McKinstry said when describing improvements at complexes that have taken safety seriously. In some cases, property owners did this on their own. Other changes happened after they were notified in writing or after face to face meetings.
McKinstry also said police are adding officers and stepping up patrols in places. She wants residents to do their part by policing who comes to their apartment and reporting suspicious or illegal activity to keep their community safe.
