Teens injured in shooting are improving; community safety meeting planned

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to Tuesday’s shooting at the Harris Homes Housing Community that injured two teenage boys, the Housing Authority of Birmingham is holding a public safety town hall meeting.
It will be held in the neighborhood’s community center Friday, June 21, at 1 p.m.
Police say a 12-year-old girl was playing with a gun when it went off injuring two boys, 13 and 14 years of age.
According to the housing authority, one of the young men has been released from the hospital and is resting at home. The other teen, who was originally listed as “serious,” is now said to be “stable.”
