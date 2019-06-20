Student Leadership Academy wraps up at Etowah County Sheriff’s Office

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Another group of high school students are finishing up this year’s Student Leadership Academy in Gadsden.
This is the ninth annual academy to be held by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.
Students from area high schools learned about every part of the criminal justice system, including drug enforcement, patrol, prosecution and even criminal defense work.
We caught up with them while they were experiencing the sheriff's water patrol and scuba diving units, even going underwater themselves.
We asked a couple of students what they experienced this week.
“We have learned kind of how the county runs things, all the different operations that they do, whether they be drug enforcement units or mounted units, patrol,” said Jake Rogers of Southside High School.
"Patrol is interesting just because every little thing isn't like you see it on TV. It's just, it's real and you've got to be quick, and you have to make decisions fast," said Kate Kiani of Gadsden City High School.
The academy actually will hold its graduation on Thursday night.
The students told us this has made them more interested in law enforcement as a career.
