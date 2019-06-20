Shelby Baptist introduces Birth Navigating Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Shelby Baptist Medical Center has a new program to help mothers navigate pregnancy, delivery, and motherhood.
It’s like having a personal mentor to walk you through your journey.
The Birth Navigator program pairs the patient with a prenatal educator, that will be with them through out the pregnancy, delivery and beyond, to make sure the experience is tailored to the patient. The program is designed to help expecting parents plan for the months leading up to delivery day and educates them on all the options available so they can find the one that best fits them.
The patient’s decision is communicated to the staff and doctors. Shawn Yarbrough is a nurse manager and she says the program makes the delivery day go very smoothly.
“The patient knows what to expect when they come to the hospital and we know what the patient wants, versus you just go in and experience labor, we want to go through that process the way they have defined it for their family,” she explains.
The goal is to have every detail lined up ahead of time so when those stressful moments of labor come, all you have to focus on is having that baby.
