Riverfront Hotel coming to Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City council approved plans this week for a new hotel near the city's Riverfront in downtown.
Tuscaloosa Investments will build a Homewood Suites by Hilton. Tuesday, city councilors rezoned just over an acre of land to move the project forward.
Downtown Tuscaloosa has become a hotspot for hotels recently. The hotel will be on an empty lot at the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Greensboro Avenue. It will have 114 rooms, along with a fitness center, lounge and rooftop bar among other amenities.
The Director of Tourism and Development for the Tuscaloosa Sports and Tourism Commission explains why this is an important project to bring more events to this area.
“It's great for us obviously, because when you have new supply, you're able to go out and try to get more business to attract different types of events,” according Jasmine Rainey.
Construction could start in September.
Tuscaloosa has 44 hotels and more than 3400 hotel rooms.
