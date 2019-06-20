Preparing for National Smoothie Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - National Smoothie Day is Friday, June 21. A lot of smoothie shops are preparing for the rush. Homewood’s Smoothie King location says it’ll be ready with a full staff, ready to help customers, according to manager Elana Jackson.
If you're not a big smoothie person, but you want to celebrate, Jackson suggests just thinking about your favorite fruits. Talking with an employee about that, can narrow down your choices. If smoothies are commonplace to you, be adventurous. You can change out ingredients, add in things like immune support enhancers, energy boosts, or frozen yogurt.
Jackson believes people get excited over this “food holiday” because "most smoothies have some sweet element to them. So, in a way, there's a treat aspect to them, but they're doing something that's good for their health as well." The push is for a healthy, active lifestyle. In fact, they have a whole section of veggie smoothies that'll give you a full serving of veggies, in one tasty drink.
"You can have a full serving of vegetables in their smoothie while also getting breakfast in, and you don't have to necessarily think about that for the rest of the day."
Spinach, kale, ginger, and carrots are all some of the veggies you can have in your smoothies at Smoothie King. However, there are options for every lifestyle and taste. The huge list of smoothies is broken down into categories: Slim Blends, Fitness Blends, Wellness Blends, and Take a Break Blends. Jackson says the final options are when you want to “take a break” from your diet. They include the more indulgent ingredients. All the drinks are customizable. You can add in multi-vitamins, probiotics, enhancers for immunity and energy, as well as extra ingredients like peanut butter.
For National Smoothie Day, Smoothie King is giving a coupon for a free 20-ounce smoothie, via their Healthy Rewards app. You’ll need to use the app and buy a drink on June 21st for the deal. There are lots of other smoothie deals on this holiday, helping you celebrate and cool down.
Planet Smoothie: All Planet Smoothie locations will offer a free 16 oz. Mediterranean Monster smoothie on June 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. The Mediterranean Monster blends strawberries, bananas and orange juice. No purchase necessary.
Jamba Juice: Between June 21 and June 28, customers can up-size any medium smoothie for free. In other words, get a large smoothie for the price of a medium. Jamba Juice will also give away $1,500 in gift cards on June 21 to the first fans to comment on the brand’s Twitter and Instagram posts published that day.
Dunkin’ Donuts: While purists may not count frozen lemonade as a smoothie, this refreshing summer drink will be available for free at Dunkin’ Donuts on June 21. On that day (between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), participating locations will be holding Frozen Lemonade tasting events and handing out free 3.5-oz. samples of frozen lemonade.
Edible Arrangements: You may know Edible Arrangements best for its elaborate fruit bouquets. But it also offers fruit cups and snacks. To celebrate National Smoothie Day, it will offer $0.99 smoothies on June 21.
Smoothie King: On June 21, buy one smoothie and get one free at participating locations only. Only certain franchises are participating, so check your local Smoothie King on social media. You could buy their new Pure Recharge Pineapple” Smoothie. Smoothie King touts that it’s all-fruit concoction that provides a natural energy boost (as much caffeine as is in a Red Bull or Monster, without all the chemicals).
Kale Me Crazy: Kale Me Crazy Homewood is celebrating by offering 25% off smoothies all day long on June 21!
