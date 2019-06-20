Preparing for National Smoothie Day

Spinach, kale, ginger, and carrots are all some of the veggies you can have in your smoothies at Smoothie King. However, there are options for every lifestyle and taste. The huge list of smoothies is broken down into categories: Slim Blends, Fitness Blends, Wellness Blends, and Take a Break Blends. Jackson says the final options are when you want to “take a break” from your diet. They include the more indulgent ingredients. All the drinks are customizable. You can add in multi-vitamins, probiotics, enhancers for immunity and energy, as well as extra ingredients like peanut butter.