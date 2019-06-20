Pre-K classes at Shelton State Community College

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pre-K classes have been approved for Shelton State Community Colleges’ C-A Fredd campus location.
They’re expecting anywhere from 36 to 40 students, who will be split into two Pre-K classes.
Pre-K Program Director Holly Glasgow thinks this could help students who are also parents. And it’s another way for Shelton State to make a positive impact on its surrounding community.
Registration started Wednesday.
Glasgow explained that getting kids in the classes will not just happen on a first come first serve basis.
"For us, until July 1st, we'll accept applications. On July 1st, that will close at the end of the day. And then on July 2nd, we will do a random drawing," Glasgow told WBRC.
Children must be 4 years old on or by September 2, 2019.
And kids can attend regardless of primary school zoning.
You can register online.
