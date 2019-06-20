Police warning about online shopping safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are warning people about selling items over social media after a recent theft in the city.
Investigators say on June 10 a person was meeting up with another individual to sell a four-wheeler they had advertised online.
The seller let the buyer take it for a test drive, and he never came back.
The next day, police say they responded to a shots fired call and in the process found the stolen four-wheeler.
They arrested Kendarriun Brown, as well as a juvenile for receiving stolen property.
One of the best ways officers say you can prevent something like this, is to go to a safe exchange location, like the one at their emergency operations center.
"It can deter someone, the ones who are not out there to actually pay for your items. Someone who is actually trying to rob you or steal your item. It will deter them from doing that and keep you safe as well,” said Lt. Christian Clemons, Bessemer Police.
Police also add it’s a good idea to check a buyer’s profile before you go to meet.
When you do, take a friend with you.
Also be suspicious of someone who wants to change meeting locations.
