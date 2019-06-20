Plans underway for new crosswalk across Lakeshore Dr. after jogger killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting a closer look at plans for a new crosswalk across Lakeshore Drive in Homewood.
That’s the same street where one jogger was hit and killed by a car last week.
This has been in the works for about two and a half years now.
Homewood city councilor, Jennifer Andress, said after jogger Peter Quinn was killed, it just highlights the need for a crosswalk.
Here is what the crosswalk, highlighted in blue, would look like. It’s at the light right at the Courtyard Hotel.
Andress said it will be a timed crosswalk, and they’ll create a new sidewalk that will go toward Rumson Road
“It could’ve been anybody I knew. It could’ve been me 100 times over. I’ve run right there a million times,” said Andress. “Everybody knows it’s needed. Often times, we’ll be out here. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat at that light and seen people sprint across Lakeshore. Sometimes with suitcases in their hands.”
She said this jogger’s death has also proven the need to look at other intersections that need safety improvements.
Andress said we should begin to see work on the crosswalk by the end of the year.
