Oxford Police to give away one Ring doorbell camera

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford Police hope a drawing for a doorbell camera will get people interested in the Neighbors by Ring app.
One lucky Oxford resident will win the Ring camera next week, as the police department hope to generate interest in the app.
We reported in March that Oxford became the first apparent Alabama city to sign up for the Neighbors by Ring app, which pushes Ring camera videos. Some of them show crimes, like attempted break-ins and items being stolen from porches.
"Theft cases are the most common ones, where people go into yards and steal packages, steal property off the front of someone's porch," said Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge.
To qualify, the person must follow the Oxford Police Department on Facebook, they must live in the Oxford city limits, and must download or already have the Neighbors by Ring app. After downloading the app, the person must say so on a thread devoted to the subject on the Oxford Police Facebook page.
Partridge says the app has already been successful for Oxford.
"We've had a lot of interest in the Ring app itself. You don't actually have to own a Ring camera to download the app and be a part of it, so we can push out notifications when the suspects are attempting to break in, or steal something from a residence," said Partridge.
The camera will be given away next week, on June 25th.
