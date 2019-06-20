New pet adoption mobile hits the streets in Tuscaloosa

Since using MARV, at different events it’s been a good way to show case the wonderful pets the shelter has to offer. “Very few shelters have this type of adoption vehicle in Alabama. It’s important for us because we’re trying to maximize the number of animals we get out. This is one way we’re doing it by going to the community and having more animals out there for people to see and if they fall in love to adopt,” said Thomas Sahm, Program Coordinator.