New pet adoption mobile hits the streets in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday night The Tuscaloosa Metro animal shelter will be showing off their brand new mobile adoption unit at a community event.
MARV is the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal shelter's new Mobile adoption rescue vehicle. So if you see it out on the road, just know pets ready to be adopted are on board. The vehicle is also used to transfer rescued animals.
The shelter's program coordinator said they were looking for new creative ways to get their pet adoption rates up. They came up with bringing the pets to the people in a setting that they believe might be more convenient for some. He said some people don't want to come to the shelter because of how hectic and sad it can be.
Since using MARV, at different events it’s been a good way to show case the wonderful pets the shelter has to offer. “Very few shelters have this type of adoption vehicle in Alabama. It’s important for us because we’re trying to maximize the number of animals we get out. This is one way we’re doing it by going to the community and having more animals out there for people to see and if they fall in love to adopt,” said Thomas Sahm, Program Coordinator.
Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. you can check out the new MARV van at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa and meet some of their pets ready to find a loving home. They will also have the van at the BMW dealership off of Skyland Blvd. this Saturday.
