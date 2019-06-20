Nearly 30,000 outages statewide after overnight storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is restoring power for customers Thursday morning after overnight severe storms impacted the area.
As of 6:30, the company says there are 29,000 outages statewide. That’s 10,000 than from the 5:30 update.
Alabama Power says a majority of those outages are in the Birmingham metro, Tuscaloosa, Jasper, Gadsden and Ashville areas.
Alabama Power says it is working for restore power for those affected customers. The company advises calling 800-888-2726 if you see downed lines or power poles.
