“I don’t hate anyone”: Father of 1-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa talks about son’s tragic death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -A Tuscaloosa father is choosing peace over pain after the death of his one-year-old son.
Corinthian Jones says no one should have to bury their child.
"I’m not ready to see my son be put in the ground,” said Corinthian Jones. Jones is the father of one-year-old Omari Jones-Pearce, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub last week at the Creekwood Village Apartments in Tuscaloosa.
Christopher Pearson, who is the boyfriend of Omari’s mother is now facing murder charges. Omari was staying with him while his mom was at work.
Court documents show Pearson admitted that Omari acted weak all morning after he threw him in the air repeatedly and let him drop on the bed. The very last time the baby was tossed, court records say Pearson said the baby landed face first on the bed and stopped moving. Pearson then said he slapped and pushed the baby to help him wake up that’s when blood started coming out of his mouth.
Pearson then told investigators he put the boy in the bathtub and left him alone only to come back and find him under water. Police say he attempted CPR.
"As a parent you are going to blame yourself because you wonder what could I have done to avoid this situation but I didn’t know this was going to happen,” Jones said.
Jones says Omari was very energetic and full of life. Now he’s focused on giving his son a proper goodbye. It’s something he’s still finding hard to believe.
"My son meant everything to me. It’s just a real messed up thing to know that your child is gone,” Jones said.
Despite what happened, Jones isn’t holding any ill will towards anyone. "I don’t hate anyone and if people say I hate someone for a situation like this I don’t. I can’t have any hate in my heart. I only can just live for my son and have him live through me,” Jones said.
Tuscaloosa investigators say after processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, they found probable cause to charge Pearson with murder. He's in the Tuscaloosa County jail.
We’re told Omari’s funeral is Saturday. The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.
