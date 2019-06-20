Coffee with a Cop in Birmingham

Coffee with a Cop in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff | June 20, 2019 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 3:32 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is inviting the public to attend Coffee with a Cop.

The event is a chance for the men and women of the BPD to meet and speak with the public about community issues that concern citizens of the city.

The schedule for Friday, June 21 is below:

North: 9am - 10:30am @ Revelator Coffee Company, 1826 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

South: 9am - 10:30am @ Avondale Library, 504 40th St. South, Birmingham, AL 35222

East: 12pm - 1:30pm @ Bayle’s, 5831 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35212

West: 11am - 12:30pm @ Applebee’s, 2446 Bessemer Road, Birmingham, AL 35208

