Coffee with a Cop in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is inviting the public to attend Coffee with a Cop.
The event is a chance for the men and women of the BPD to meet and speak with the public about community issues that concern citizens of the city.
The schedule for Friday, June 21 is below:
North: 9am - 10:30am @ Revelator Coffee Company, 1826 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203
South: 9am - 10:30am @ Avondale Library, 504 40th St. South, Birmingham, AL 35222
East: 12pm - 1:30pm @ Bayle’s, 5831 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35212
West: 11am - 12:30pm @ Applebee’s, 2446 Bessemer Road, Birmingham, AL 35208
