City of Gardendale building first storm shelter

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale is getting its first storm shelter.
The city council voted to accept a bid at this week’s council meeting.
The council president says it will be behind Fire Station 1 and will hold approximately 150 to 200 residents.
“It will provide safety, for those that feel safer in severe weather events to go to a place like that. So, it will be providing some piece of mind to our community and residents that have been asking for it,” said Council president Alvin Currington.
