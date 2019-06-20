Bessemer homeowner frustrated after house shot up multiple times

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Bessemer says he’s fed up. Eugene James’ house has been shot at not once, but five different times.
James says Tuesday night, someone started shooting while he and his wife were asleep. “I’m not going to put up with it no more. No more. I’m just not going to do it,” he said.
James said he’s lived in his Bessemer home for over 13 years.
Now it’s riddled with bullet holes in the doorway, bullet holes in the walls, and broken glass.
“It’s about the fourth or fifth time,” said James.
He doesn’t know who’s shooting at his home, but he thinks he’s being targeted by people who are after someone else who doesn’t live there.
James said he’s called police and they’ve come out to investigate, but he says nothing’s come of that. “They shot my neighbor’s house up,” he said. “Somebody’s going to get killed. I don’t want that to happen.”
But he said he’s not about to give up. “But I’m not going to leave my home because of this,” James said. “All I want to do is catch them.”
We spoke with Bessemer Police and they are aware and investigating. If you have any information, you’re asked to give them a call.
