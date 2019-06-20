Barenaked Noodles: Pasta In Bianco

Ingredients:
½ pound of fresh fettucine
2 – 4 tbsp butter
4 – 6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup Pecorino Romano cheese or Parmesan
1 tbsp salt
Fresh spinach – 1 cup
¼ cup white wine
2 TBL slivered garlic
½ cup cherry tomatoes
pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Fill a large, 6 to 8 quart, pot with water and bring to a rolling boil. Add the salt, then the pasta, and stir to help prevent the pasta from sticking.
2. Cook the pasta, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Use a strainer to drain the pasta completely. Do NOT rinse with cold water.
3. Return pasta to pot, add oil and butter, and mix to coat evenly. Add cheese and mix well.
4. Serve immediately. Have additional cheese handy for us “blizzard” folks, as well as freshly ground pepper for those so inclined
Alternative:
In a large frying pan, add oil and garlic; saute but do not brown. Take pan off heat and add cherry tomatoes; saute for 5 mins, until tomatoes wilt. Take pan off heat and add white wine. Turn up heat to burn off the alcohol. Add spinach and toss. Once spinach has wilted, mount with butter. Add a little pasta water if it appears dry. Toss fresh pasta into the pan and coat all the noodles.
