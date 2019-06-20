Barenaked Noodles: Pasta In Bianco

In a large frying pan, add oil and garlic; saute but do not brown. Take pan off heat and add cherry tomatoes; saute for 5 mins, until tomatoes wilt. Take pan off heat and add white wine. Turn up heat to burn off the alcohol. Add spinach and toss. Once spinach has wilted, mount with butter. Add a little pasta water if it appears dry. Toss fresh pasta into the pan and coat all the noodles.