Additional showers, storms possible this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday! Earlier this morning we saw a line of strong and severe storms move through West Alabama. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was set to expire at 6 a.m. has already been canceled thanks to a weakening trend in the showers and storms. More showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are possible through 9 a.m. this morning as rain moves in from Mississippi. Severe weather is not expected this morning, but you might have to deal with a few fallen trees, wet roadways, and some power outages. The majority of the models are keeping us relatively dry by this afternoon with the best chance for scattered storms to develop south of I-20. The storms that form this afternoon have the potential to be strong and severe with the main concern being strong winds and large hail. The greatest chance for stronger storms will shift into the Montgomery area late this evening. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the mid-90s.