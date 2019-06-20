Additional showers, storms possible this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday! Earlier this morning we saw a line of strong and severe storms move through West Alabama. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was set to expire at 6 a.m. has already been canceled thanks to a weakening trend in the showers and storms. More showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are possible through 9 a.m. this morning as rain moves in from Mississippi. Severe weather is not expected this morning, but you might have to deal with a few fallen trees, wet roadways, and some power outages. The majority of the models are keeping us relatively dry by this afternoon with the best chance for scattered storms to develop south of I-20. The storms that form this afternoon have the potential to be strong and severe with the main concern being strong winds and large hail. The greatest chance for stronger storms will shift into the Montgomery area late this evening. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the mid-90s.
FIRST ALERT: We will continue to introduce a small rain chance as we head into Friday, but the majority of us will remain hot and dry. Humidity levels will remain very high over the weekend, so it will feel more like it is in the 100-105 degree range. You’ll need to make sure you stay hydrated, take numerous breaks, and stay in the shade if you have to work outside. Rain chance Friday only at 20 percent.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We will be watching another round of storms potentially developing in Kentucky/Tennessee Saturday that will drift to the south and possibly impact parts of Alabama and Georgia during the afternoon and evening hours. The greatest chance to see storms Saturday will likely be along and east of I-65 (East Alabama). Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be the primary threat. Highs will likely approach the mid-90s this weekend with heat indices in the lower 100s. Stay cool!
NEXT WEEK: We will continue to see widely scattered showers and storm chances (20-30 percent) as we head into the first half of next week. Temperatures will likely stay in the low to mid-90s with overnight lows in the low to mid-70s. Next week is looking more like your typical summertime pattern where many spots will remain dry and very hot. By the second half of next week, rain chances will become very limited.
