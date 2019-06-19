Village Tavern: Village Omelette

Ingredients:
2 tablespoons of clarified butter
3/4 cup omelette mix
1/8 teaspoon of sea salt and pepper mix
¼ cup pimiento cheese
2 tablespoons hot pepper jelly
¼ cup bacon
Directions:
1. Heat clarified butter in an 8-inch non-stick omelette pan over medium high flame until butter sizzles.
2. Ladle omelette mix into pan and season with sea salt and white pepper mix. Allow eggs to begin to "set". Soft scramble with a rubber spatula while moving back and forth to ensure the eggs cook evenly. Spread evenly over pan.
3. Stop stirring when the eggs just become soft and creamy; they should not be liquid or runny.
4. Spread pimiento cheese, then pepper jelly and diced bacon evenly on one half of the omelette. Place pan in the salamander to warm filling and set the eggs.
5. Fold in half and slide omelette onto a warm serving plate.
6. Garnish with a small dollop of hot pepper jelly and piece of bacon on top.
PIMIENTO CHEESE RECIPE:
3 cups Kerrygold Dubliner Cheese, grated
½ cup Mayonnaise
1/3 cup pimientos, diced 1/8″, drained well
Directions:
1. Combine ingredients in a mixing bowl and blend well.
2. Store and refrigerate.
