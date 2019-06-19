Tuscaloosa summit on avoiding elder abuse

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of people in West Alabama are learning how to avoid becoming victims of financial elder abuse.
The West Alabama Area Agency on Aging hosted a class on the topic, at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa Wednesday.
A member of the Alabama Securities Commission talked to the group about how to avoid financial schemes and strategies to determine if the person they’re dealing with is legitimate.
"Before you turn your hard earned money to anybody, you want to check their background. If they're a financial advisor they need to be licensed with us," according to Nick Vonderau, a marketing specialist with the Alabama Securities Commission.
You can contact the Alabama Securities Commission at 1(800)222-1253 for more information on how to protect elders from financial abuse or request they speak to your community group on the subject.
