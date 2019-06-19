Tuscaloosa group concerned about teen violence meets

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of people concerned about recent violence involving teens held its first meeting Tuesday.
Originally, the group started with the name Mom’s in Action. But in an effort to be more inclusive and welcome men into the group, it is now called “Save Our City” #blockbyblock.
Christina Clark formed the group following the death of Elexis McCool.
The recent Northridge High School graduate died more than a week ago from a shooting inside of her own car. Fourteen and fifteen-year-old brothers were charged in the case. One of them faces murder charges.
Several shootings have happened in Tuscaloosa before and after those suspects were accused in McCool’s death. Clark said there are several issues facing families and single moms in this community and they want to come up with ideas to better address them.
"I believe this movement can begin to help, begin to educate folks and make a difference,” Clark said.
The meeting at Snow Hinton Park in Tuscaloosa is the first of several they hope to hold in the future.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.