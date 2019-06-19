Tuscaloosa delegation attends Paris Air Show

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A mix of business leaders, educators and government leaders goes a long way in getting a deal done.
That’s how Tuscaloosa county Commissioner Jerry Tingle explained what it takes to build relationships that also lead to foreign businesses coming to Alabama.
Several people representing those interests are part of Alabama's delegation encouraging businesses to come to the state and maybe West Alabama also.
Mercedes Benz and a large number of local automotive suppliers work in our favor according to Tingle. He’s attended these trips before representing Tuscaloosa County business interests.
He said even though languages could be different depending on the country, there are generally industry standards when it comes to manufacturing.
Having the University of Alabama in our backyard could also be a plus.
Tingle cited the relationship between colleges in the United States and other countries as something that add a connection.
“You do certain things for aerospace engineering or airplane manufacturing. You could build the seats. you build certain things from the suppliers already here that are excellent suppliers for Mercedes. But they also have excellent capacity to do other things,” Tingle explained.
The group from Tuscaloosa at the Paris Air Show includes Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson and some people from the University of Alabama.
