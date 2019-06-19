Severe storms possible tonight and tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! We are dealing with a few thundershowers this morning and a mostly cloudy sky. It remains very muggy this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. We can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots through 9 a.m. We look slightly drier today compared to yesterday. It will be hot and muggy with highs near 90 degrees. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Still can’t rule out a few widely scattered storms to develop this afternoon. Rain chance at around 30-40 percent. We will be monitoring the potential for organized storms to develop to our west. If a line of storms form, a greater chance for rain and severe potential is possible late tonight across parts of Northwest Alabama. We will be monitoring the trends out west and let you know what we can expect throughout the day.
FIRST ALERT: A strong shortwave will likely develop across Arkansas late this afternoon and move eastwards into the Southeast late tonight. Pending on track and intensity, we could see a line of strong and severe storms move through Northwest Alabama late tonight and into the early hours of Friday. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. We just want to let you know that if this line forms, you’ll want to have ways to receive warnings. The severe threat continues into tomorrow as another line of storms could develop. It isn’t a slam dunk forecast because models have a tendency of developing these systems in various places making it difficult to pinpoint exactly where they will impact Central Alabama or nearby locations. It is very possible that another line of storms form near Montgomery Friday afternoon, keeping most of North and Central Alabama dry.
THURSDAY: We will be monitoring the potential for another round of storms early in the morning and maybe in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain very hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chance around 60 percent.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We trend drier for the weekend, but we can’t rule out the potential to see another wave of storms move into Alabama on Friday or on Saturday. The chance for a line of storms to move through Central Alabama isn’t high, but a few models do hint at the possibility mainly for parts of East Alabama and into Georgia. We will keep a 30 percent chance for storms on Friday and Saturday. Heat will be a major story with highs well into the 90s. Heat indices could climb near and slightly above 100 degrees. Stay hydrated and take several breaks if you plan on being outdoors for a long period of time. Sunday: Sunday will likely be our driest day of the weekend with a 20 percent chance for an isolated storm. Highs in the mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is near 100 degrees.
MORE STORMS NEXT WEEK: The wet and unsettled pattern will likely continue as we head into next week with several opportunities to see showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive critical weather information in case severe storms develop late tonight and into tomorrow. We’ll continue to update the forecast and let you know what to expect through the app, on the web, and on WBRC FOX6.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.