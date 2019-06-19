Severe storms possible tonight and tomorrow

WEEKEND FORECAST: We trend drier for the weekend, but we can’t rule out the potential to see another wave of storms move into Alabama on Friday or on Saturday. The chance for a line of storms to move through Central Alabama isn’t high, but a few models do hint at the possibility mainly for parts of East Alabama and into Georgia. We will keep a 30 percent chance for storms on Friday and Saturday. Heat will be a major story with highs well into the 90s. Heat indices could climb near and slightly above 100 degrees. Stay hydrated and take several breaks if you plan on being outdoors for a long period of time. Sunday: Sunday will likely be our driest day of the weekend with a 20 percent chance for an isolated storm. Highs in the mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is near 100 degrees.