Move out deadline extended for Metropolitan tenants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The management company of Metropolitan Apartments in Birmingham’s Lakeview district has decided to extend their move out deadline until July 14th.
The company told all residents last Friday they had to be out by June 24th, which was only 10 days.
The building sustained some damage in a fire last September, and the managers say they just learned in a new insurance report that repairs would be more extensive than they had thought.
There was also safety concerns for residents because the company said the process could cause airborne contamination.
Here is the email they sent to residents just before 5pm Tuesday:
We have received a number of questions in connection with the recent notice to vacate. Please understand that our concern is for your health and safety. We do recognize the inconvenience of relocating, and we are therefore offering the following additional accommodations:
- Tenants who so choose may remain in their units until Sunday, July 14, despite the health risks associated with continuing their occupancy, as described in a June 5, 2019 Fire Damage Report by one of our consultants, including any health risks associated with demolition of properties adjacent to the Metropolitan which we do not control.
- No rent will be due for occupancy from July 1 through July 14.
- One-half of rent for June 2019 will be forgiven (if not yet paid) or refunded upon the tenant’s move out (if already paid).
- The owners and management of the Metropolitan will not begin demolition of any buildings which they own or control until after July 14.
- Tenants may view or obtain a copy of the Fire Damage Report in our office.
In addition, we are continuing to offer the $2,000 moving allowance described in our June 14 letter. $1,000 is available to pick up at the office now, and the remaining $1,000 will be processed shortly upon the tenant’s move out.
Again, we apologize for this situation and thank you for your understanding.
Sincerely,
Metropolitan Owner/Management
